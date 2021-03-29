SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Taking a closer look at what Springfield leaders are calling a gang war in the city.
They're calling on the Massachusetts State Police to help out after several connected shootings this weekend alone.
Police said there were at least three shootings all connected between Friday night and Sunday night.
Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said two people were shot on Quincy Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Both victims are still at Baystate Medical Center. Clapprood said both have previous gun charges and are gang members.
Then on Saturday night, police arrested 29-year-old Calvin Jones on several gun-related charges. Clapprood said he ran from police but was eventually caught.
Two hours later on Saturday night, a man was killed in a shooting on Shawmut Street. Western Mass News has learned the name of the victim, 26-year-old Camry Starks of Springfield. Police said 36 shell casings were found in the area of that incident.
Then on Sunday night, another shooting happened at La Quinta Hotel on Congress Street. No one was injured.
Clapprood said they believe these shootings are connected and involve known gang members. Springfield Police are now seeking help from Massachusetts State Police.
“What I’m looking for from the state police is their presence. I'm looking for them on the evening shift to help us with additional patrols so I can make sure neighbors feel safe. These are targeted attacks, they are not random, but there are so many shots being fired that I feel we are dealing with fire, someone eventually will be struck unintentionally or an officer will be hurt,” Clapprood said.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said, at this time, no one is cooperating with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.