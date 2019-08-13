SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man in Springfield is dead after police say he was shot last night on Grant Street.
Police are not revealing his name, but they say he died from his gunshot wounds this morning.
It's the fourth shooting in Springfield this week.
We spent this morning talking with neighbors who witnessed the shooting last night, many of them saying the scene was unsettling.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and was picked up by a shotspotter device, but witnesses describe the moments between the trigger being pulled and police arriving to perform first aid on the man, who would later die at Baystate.
"I thought I heard the tv, something loud on the tv, and a big 'bang, bang', and I’m actually a service man, so I knew what it was," Springfield resident Willie Monroe, Jr. tells us.
Willie Monroe, Jr. says he didn't necessarily have to draw on his military experience to know gunfire was happening again near his Grant Street home.
"Two years ago, I had a bullet come through my wall into my washing machine," stated Monroe, Jr.
On Monday night, he and another neighbor tell Western Mass News it was what they heard after the shots that was upsetting.
"All the sudden, I heard screaming. There’s a jeep right there. She was in front of it," says Springfield resident Cyrus Fisher.
"There’s a young man laying down there on the ground and his mom is crying and screaming," said Monroe, Jr.
Springfield Police are not confirming the man's identity, but family friends say he lived in the house right across the street from where he was shot.
Police say there are no immediate arrests in the case.
"It calmed down for a good six, seven, eight months. It was calm until a few weeks ago," continued Monroe, Jr.
Until then, residents say they're living with gun violence that's seemingly ramping back up after a period of relative quiet.
"It was calm for a while. Now, I don’t understand now. Things are happening around here," stated Monroe, Jr.
Gun violence in six days that's left two dead, two others wounded, and a message from the people of Grant Street.
"Stop the violence and preach peace please," added Fisher.
In the meantime, the case has been handed over to the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.