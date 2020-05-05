WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews were able to corral a wayward bull Tuesday afternoon in West Springfield.
Katie Gronendyke. spokesperson for the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said that Mass. Environmental Police officers were called around 12 p.m. today to help with that bull near I-91 and I-90.
The bull had reportedly come loose from a trailer.
Gronendyke noted that three Environmental Police officers and members of the Mass. State Police were able to corral that bull and get it back into a livestock trailer without incident or injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.