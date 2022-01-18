SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department has released the name of the officer who was involved in the deadly January 9 shooting in Springfield.

They said the officer involved in the incident is Arjel Falcon, who joined the department in 2013.

Police told Western Mass News that they were called to the Liberty Heights neighborhood on January 9 for a report of a man pulling a knife on another person. They said that when they found Orlando Taylor III, the 23-year-old stabbed officer Falcon in the face.

They said that Falcon then opened fire as the suspect charged at two other officers.

Taylor III later died at Baystate Medical Center.

The incident was captured on Falcon's body camera, but the Hampden District Attorney’s office has yet to release the video to the public.