SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have identified the victim of last Tuesday's deadly shooting on Cuff Avenue.
On November 23, police found 22-year-old Lyndale Mitchell suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car.
He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
This incident under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and Hampden County D.A.'s office.
