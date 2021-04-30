SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The victim of a deadly shooting earlier this week in Springfield has been identified.

Springfield Police were called to a reported shooting on William Sands Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two injured men and learned that a third injured man was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital.

One of the victims died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center on Wednesday morning. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, said that the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Reginald Dessasure of Springfield.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit and the D.A. office's murder unit.