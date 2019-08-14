SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators has identified a man died from a shooting earlier this week in Springfield.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that Springfield Police were called for a reported gunshot victim on Grant Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers arrived and found a male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died hours later.
The D.A.'s office officially identified that victim as 23-year-old Ramon Guerra of Springfield.
Last night, friends gathered for a vigil to remember Guerra.
Anyone with information is asked to 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
The case remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
