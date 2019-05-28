Authorities investigating after body was pulled from CT River in Longmeadow on Monday.

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have stated that a body has been recovered from the Connecticut River.
Captain Carl Zinnack of the Longmeadow Fire Department tells us that the body was pulled by officials yesterday afternoon along the Connecticut River.
Capt. Zinnack added that this incident remains under investigation by the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
We have reached out to the D.A.'s office, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
