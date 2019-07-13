Authorities investigating after car and motorcycle collide on I-391 in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities remain on scene investigating after a car collided with a motorcycle on I-391 in Chicopee.
While the circumstances surrounding this incident remain limited at this time, Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that they responded to the scene, after being alerted by Mass State Police, around 7:00 p.m.
Capt. Tetreault adds that at least one person was extricated from the vehicle.
Officials have not commented on either drivers' condition.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene, they observed one car had rolled over onto its side off to the side of the roadway and a pole was lying across the roadway.
The motorcycle sustained extensive damage.
Mass State Police has closed the right and center lanes as they continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
