Authorities investigating after Springfield College student dies on campus.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating after learning that a Springfield College student had died on school grounds.
Springfield College President Mary-Beth A. Cooper tells Western Mass News that Framingham resident Connor Neshe had passed away Sunday morning.
Further details surrounding the incident have not been made available.
President Cooper adds that counseling and support services have been made available to students and other members of the Springfield College community.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirms with Western Mass News that the investigation is not criminal in nature.
