Authorities investigating after vehicle strikes Monson Post Office.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating after a vehicle struck the Monson Post Office on Saturday.
It is unclear if the Monson's Building Inspector has been notified or if any injuries were reported.
The Monson Chief of Police is expected to issue a statement on the incident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
