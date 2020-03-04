WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene after being called to a fire at a West Springfield hotel.
Fire broke out at the Courtyard by Marriott on Riverdale Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In video sent to us by a Western Mass News viewer, you can see the smoke coming up from one section of the building as crews were first arriving on-scene.
Authorities say the call came in, reporting of smoke and fire coming out of a window.
Some guests and hotel staff were inside at the time of the fire.
Approximately 70 rooms were booked, but many of those guests were out for the day.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that the fire started on the lower area of the roof that was spreading from the second floor to the third floor on the outside of the building.
Route 5 north, also known as Riverdale Street, was initially shutdown from the movie theater up to the Riverdale Shops as crews battled the fire.
The Springfield Fire Department was also called in to help.
Officials saod no one is hurt.
We are working to get more information and will bring the very latest on-air and online.
