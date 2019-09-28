Authorities investigating fire that broke out on River Road in Deerfield.

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, South Deerfield Fire officials say that they are assisting the Deerfield Fire Department with a working fire over on River Road.
Chief Nelson of the Amherst Fire Department tells Western Mass News that they were originally called to assist fire officials, but were called off shortly after.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
