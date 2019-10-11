Authorities investigating fire that ripped through Cheshire home.

CHESHIRE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after being called to a report of a structure fire Friday night.
According to the Cheshire Assistant Fire Chief, firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Lake Shore Drive around 8:00 p.m.
The initial report that came into the Cheshire Fire Department's headquarters was that the fire had sparked after a propane tank exploded.
We're told that Cheshire firefighters cleared the scene around 12:30 a.m.
Jennifer Mieth from the Department of Fire Services confirms with Western Mass News that the office of the State Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
