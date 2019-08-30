Authorities investigating officer-involved crash in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the hospitalization of a Pittsfield Police officer.
According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Gary Traversa, around 8:30 Thursday night, Officer Matthew Killeen was called to an unspecified incident in town.
Officer Killeen quickly got into his 2017 Ford Explorer and sounded his emergency lights.
While driving north in the western area of Park Square, Officer Killeen was involved in a collision with a 2013 Volkswagon Jetta at the intersection of North and West Streets.
Both Officer Killeen and the operator of the Volkswagon, later identified as Sheila Aitken of Cheshire, were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
It is unclear if Aitken was issued any citations.
This accident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department's Traffic Bureau and Patrol Division Supervisors.
