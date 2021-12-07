BUCKLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple schools in western Massachusetts area are dealing with threats. This comes following the deadly shooting that took place last week at Oxford High School in Michigan.
Two schools in the area had to increase police presence out of an abundance of caution. One school official told us events like the tragic one from last week have students talking more about violence at school.
A Western Mass News viewer alerted us that on Monday, there was an increased police presence at Franklin County Technical School. We checked in with Superintendent Rick Martin, who said that was out of an abundance of caution.
"We take these kinds of things seriously all the time,” Martin explained.
On Friday, Martin was alerted of a conversation that took place among students.
"They fabricated a story about one student being a school shooter. We investigated the process and since then, several students have retracted their original statements,” Martin noted,” Martin said.
Officials found there was no threat, but to ensure students safety, Martin still took extra security measures at the school.
"We did have a police presence here yesterday to provide a measure of safety for our students and staff,” Martin noted.
School was back to normal Tuesday and the students involved are being held accountable.
Another school in western Massachusetts experienced a similar issue. Over at Mohawk Trail Regional School, police are investigating a potential threat allegedly made by a student. School officials notified police of the potential threat around 1:30 p.m. Monday and police stayed at the school for the remainder of the day, as well as during the school day on Tuesday.
Parents were notified in a statement from the superintendent that read:
“Mohawk Trail Regional School administration responded quickly to ensure the safety of students and staff and the situation did not warrant a shelter in place. At no point were our students or staff in immediate danger; however, we maintained police presence at dismissal and will continue to have police presence over the next several days.”
These two incidents come less than a week after a deadly school shooting took place at Oxford High School in Michigan. Martin said these events can prompt conversation among students about violence, leading to these types of situations.
"I would guess that the national story that happened in Michigan might have been a precipitating factor to students' discussions,” Martin added.
