Authorities investigating rollover crash in area of Mashapaug Rd. in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are on scene investigating a rollover crash that happened late Wednesday night.
According to Sturbridge Fire officials, crews were called to the area of Mashapaug Road and Curboy Road for a report of accident with injuries.
Firefighters arrived to find that a vehicle had a vehicle had rolled over.
We're told that at least one person needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many occupants were inside of the vehicle that had rolled over.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
