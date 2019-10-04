Authorities investigating rollover in East Brookfield.

EAST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating after a vehicle rolled over Friday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, East Brookfield Police tell Western Mass News that they were called to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Adams Road.
Officials arrived to find that a vehicle had hit and embankment and had rolled over.
It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle when the accident occurred or if any injuries were reported.
East Brookfield Police did not state if the road was closed as part of the investigation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.