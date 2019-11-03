Authorities investigating rollover on Mass Pike in West Springfield.

(courtesy Mass State Police)

 Andrew Masse

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are continuing to investigate a rollover that happened early Sunday morning.

Mass State Police officials tell us that they responded to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in West Springfield.

Arriving troopers found that a tractor trailer had rolled over onto its side.

It is unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer was issued any citations or if any injuries were reported.

The Exit 4 off-ramp was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.

We have reached out to State Police, but have not yet returned our request for further comment.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

