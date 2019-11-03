Authorities investigating rollover on Mass Pike in West Springfield.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are continuing to investigate a rollover that happened early Sunday morning.
Mass State Police officials tell us that they responded to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in West Springfield.
Arriving troopers found that a tractor trailer had rolled over onto its side.
It is unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer was issued any citations or if any injuries were reported.
The Exit 4 off-ramp was closed for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
We have reached out to State Police, but have not yet returned our request for further comment.
