PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsifleld officials are on scene of a structure fire on Wahconah Street.
While details remain limited at this time, Pittsfield Police tell us that traffic is blocked between Pecks Road and Seymour Street as crews continue to investigate.
Drivers traveling in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Pittsfield Police added that the fire has been extinguished and no one was injured.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out, and officials have not stated when they anticipate that section of Wahconah Street to reopen.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
