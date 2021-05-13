PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A body located and recovered from the Pontoosuc Lake last week is suspected to be that of an individual reported missing from the New York area last week, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office Thursday.
The body was recovered from the lake by Pittsfield Fire Department Thursday Afternoon after various agencies performed a search of the area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Pittsfield Police discovered a vehicle registered to the individual near Pontoosuc Lake on Monday. After it was determined that it was unlikely the individual left the area by other means, authorities began searching the water, according to the press release.
The location and recovery were conducted by Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Press Release, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office is withholding the identity of the deceased until all family notifications are completed and the Medical Examiner's Office provides a formal identification.
Pittsfield Police are still actively investigating the apparent drowning, according to the press release. Colonie, New York Police and The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
