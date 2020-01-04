Authorities searching for suspect that fled traffic stop, crashed into Granville home.

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The search continues for a suspect that fled the scene of a traffic stop and then crashed into a home on South Lane.
According to Granville Police Chief Rick Rindels, officers pulled a vehicle with Rhode Island plates over around 9:00 p.m. on Main Road in the area of the Town Hall.
The male operator of the vehicle refused to provide officials with a license in registration or any other form of documentation regarding the vehicle.
The vehicle then abruptly sped off and nearly struck a police officer.
The pursuit of the vehicle ended when the vehicle in question crashed into an abandoned home on South Lane.
The suspect then got out and ran off into a wooded area.
The Southwick and West Springfield Police Departments, as well as Mass State Police, were contacted and asked to provide Granville authorities with a K9 Unit.
Officials searched well into the night for the suspect and were able to track him to the Connecticut border, but were unable to locate him.
The suspect is described as a black male from Enfield, CT and is believed to be in either his thirties or forties.
Chief Rindels adds that an application will be filed in Westfield District Court on Monday for the following charges:
- Operating to endanger
- Operation of an unregistered motor vehicle
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Assault by means of a dangerous weapon
- Fleeing the scene of a property damage accident
- Multiple traffic violations
