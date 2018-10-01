ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are seeking information on an accident in a Berkshire County town that injured two people over the weekend.
Fred Lantz, Spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney said an Adams police officer discovered a man lying on the side of East Hoosac Street around 1:30 Saturday morning while he was responding to assist with a traffic stop.
The officer administered first aid, and the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Pittsfield where he remains in critical condition in the ICU.
Authorities believe a vehicle that was stopped by police near the intersection of Meadow Street and East Hoosac Street that same morning may have been connected to the accident.
Lantz said the female driver of that car was also taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or was in the vicinity of East Hoosac Street that morning to call the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212.
The incident is being investigated by members of the Adams Police Department, State Police assigned to the District Attorney's office, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Service Section of State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.