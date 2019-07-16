PERU, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman's body was found in a wooded area in the town of Peru Tuesday afternoon.
That not far from Hinsdale, where a woman went missing in May.
Investigators say they are trying to determine whether this could be the body of 53-year old Jackie Coutinho, who went missing on May 15.
"We're a strong family. We're trying to be there for everybody. It's been tough," Jackie's sister, Angela Stetson, us.
Jackie went missing two months ago from Angela's home in Hinsdale.
"One day, she decided to go out and look at some birds. I went to check on her, after about fifteen minutes, after she went outside and she was gone," stated Stetson.
Western Mass News first spoke with Angela shortly after Jackie went missing.
Since then, the Hinsdale Police Department has continued to follow any and every lead with hopes of bringing her home.
"Every day, we are very hopeful to bring some kind of closure to the family," says private investigator Conrad McKinney.
McKinney has also spent weeks searching for Jackie.
"We're at a dead end street. Right now, we are at a dead end. We don't know," said McKinney
With new developments Tuesday, the Hinsdale Police Department is following a new lead.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office says the woman's body was found by workers Tuesday morning about one mile from Curtin Road in Peru.
"Given the close proximity, they notified us that possibly there was a connection there," explained Hinsdale Police Officer Tyler Miller.
Tyler Miller with the Hinsdale Police Department tells us that his department was called in to assist the District Attorney's office in the investigation.
While he made it very clear that the identity of the body is still unknown, they are hopeful that this latest lead will give Jackie's family closure.
"As with any case, we take it very seriously. We've done everything we can to hopefully bring closure to the family," added Officer Miller.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office tells us an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for tomorrow in Boston.
