WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are shocking new details on a story we’ve been following all week: the attack of an autistic man by a group of kids in Ware. Now, we have learned that the victim was not just attacked once, but twice, by that same group.

Ware Police told us Thursday that Shiloh Skerritt was also attacked on Friday evening by three suspects, two of them who they were already aware of and now a third juvenile.

“I asked Shiloh about it and then he went ‘They kicked me again on Friday,’” said Peter Skeritt.

One arrested after attack on autistic man at Ware park WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Imagine this: you're out enjoying a nice day at the park when you see a large group of teenagers physically attacking …

Shocking new information revealed during a courtroom hearing took Peter Skerritt by surprise. The 15-year-old accused in the Saturday attack on his autistic son, Shiloh, at Grenville Park in Ware may have also targeted him the day before as well.

Skerritt told Western Mass News that a photo of the alleged incident of the Friday incident was shown during the suspect's dangerousness hearing on Wednesday and he spotted Shiloh as the victim based on his clothing.

“He was wearing a yellow California t-shirt. Yes, he was wearing that t-shirt that day,” Peter Skerritt noted.

Police told Western Mass News a third suspect is now being investigated in connection to this Friday incident, in addition to the same 15 and 11 year olds from Saturday's attack.

Skirritt said because of his autism, Shiloh sometimes does not immediately share his daily interactions and in this case, he didn't mention Friday’s attack.

“He never elaborates and he doesn't tell me any details about his activities,” Peter Skerritt added.

Community showing support for autistic man attacked at Ware park WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community is responding to Western Mass News’ story about an autistic man attacked in broad daylight over the weekend.

According to Skerritt, the defense said Shiloh was recording video of young women and children at the park and claims that is why the juveniles confronted him, but Skerritt said they must have mistaken Shiloh's insulin pump for a camera.

“I pointed out to the court and showed them his pump saying he doesn't hold his cell phone…it’s in his pocket. He carries his pump in his hand,” Peter Skerritt said.

The judge at the Hadley juvenile court on Thursday released the juvenile suspect to his family on conditions that:

He must wear a GPS monitoring system

He must follow curfew except for medical appointments, school, and meetings with his attorney

He has no contact with victim or witnesses

He must stay away from the park

He cannot abuse anyone.

“I appreciate them, but I don’t. This is a young man who has displayed that he does not have any respect for any authority, so I don't know what going to come of it. He’s not afraid,” Peter Skerritt noted.

Skerritt is calling on the parents of these individuals to be more aware of what their children are doing.

“Take their phones, take a look at it, scan it, see what they are up to,” Peter Skerritt said.