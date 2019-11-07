SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the first snowflakes expected in parts of western Massachusetts tonight, we found many people rushing to get their cars ready earlier today.
It’s that time of year again. Snow will soon be falling, which will make driving much more difficult.
“Oh yeah. A lot of times if you have, you know, if you have tires that spin out constantly and they don’t grip, then you’re gonna have a lot of trouble getting around if you’re trying to get around during the winter,” said Vincent Restivo.
Avoiding spin-outs is something everyone wants to avoid. That’s why City Tire’s Travis Koske said their phones have been ringing off the hook.
“Everybody all the sudden thinks, wait a minute, hears snow is coming and I’m going somewhere, I’m traveling out and they get nervous,” Koske explained.
Koske said with the number of calls they’ve been getting, his crew is prepared.
“They just work their butt off. We have a safety meeting at the beginning of the season just to go over all the basics to make sure everything goes smooth,” Koske noted.
Koske told Western Mass News that many people are buying snow tires rather than all season tires this time of year and for good reason.
Snow tires have what’s called ‘depth tread sipes’ - the tiny cuts in the tire that are designed to open up, gripping the snow, and then spit it back out as the tire rolls over.
“See all these sipes in there? That’s what helps you get all the rain, the water, and the ice traction right there,” Koske added.
All-season tires have fewer sipes, so grabbing onto the snow makes it more difficult, which is why many people who have these in the winter, can’t come to a stop.
Lately, customers are coming in to buy snow tires that have the full tread depth sipes, but Koske said the future is going to look different.
“It’s fairly new, it’s been around for a couple of years now and it’s getting more popular,” Koske said.
He's talking about a line of tires that actually combines the all-season and snow designs and can be used all year long.
Finally, Koske has this message: “if you have an all wheel drive vehicle, sometimes people think ‘Can you just throw two snow tires on?’ You can’t. When it’s an all wheel drive vehicle, you have to have four matching tires.”
