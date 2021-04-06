CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Registry of Motor Vehicles is still unable to perform vehicle inspections in the Bay State one week after a malware attack was detected and stopped by its vendor.
“The state systems are known to have issues, but this is the longest one we've ever seen,” said Peyton Leveillee, owner of Brad’s Service Center in Chicopee.
It’s been nearly a week since the state system used to inspect your car went down and left many residents driving around with expired stickers. Local auto shops in western Massachusetts said they haven’t seen something like this before and it's affecting business.
“Knowing that we do 15 to 25 inspections a day, that's over $1,000 a day,” Leveillee noted.
Leveillee told Western Mass News that he's been getting around 35 calls a day from people looking to get their car inspected. He said not being able to provide that service is costing his business and his team is preparing to make up for the last week of inspections being put on pause.
“By getting ready when the surge comes in making sure we have somebody here to do inspections quick and all day,” Leveillee explained.
Over at Boston Road Service in Springfield, owner Michael Hyder told Western Mass News he's expecting the same outcome.
“Everybody has to get their sticker eventually, and it’s not like one station's open and another one's closed…Definitely there's gonna be a huge, like I said, a huge influx of customers coming in. We're turning away so many people daily,” Hyder added.
According to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, this a nationwide issue they are working to resolve by Wednesday. In a statement posted to social media, the RMV said, “The RMV has notified law enforcement and is asking for law enforcement's cooperation in using their discretion and to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.