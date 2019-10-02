WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- While the B-17 that crashed Wednesday at Bradley International Airport may be old, one aviation expert told Western Mass News that it very likely could have been safe to fly.
"It's really too soon to know for sure," said aviation expert Dr. Michael Teiger.
Teiger is an aviation expert out of Connecticut and told Western Mass News that it's too soon to speculate what may have led to today's crash at Bradley.
While Teiger has never flown in a B-17, he is familiar with how they're used today.
"They're all over airports, giving tours, giving rides. They're World War II nostalgia. I've seen them, I've been in them, but I've not taken one of their rides. They're usually too expensive," Teiger added.
Teiger said people typically pay $450 for a 15 minute trip.
Now with federal officials, such as the NTSB and the FAA, investigating what happened in today's crash, Teiger said it's best to listen to what they say and not bystanders.
"I usually stay away from the speculation on the ground, that someone heard a pop, a crash, or an explosion, because those speculations are found to be not accurate," Teiger noted.
According to Teiger, there are still several B-17's in existence today. He said people should feel comfortable when flying in them.
"These are vintage airplanes, but that doesn't mean they're not air-worthy. They are maintained by the FAA standards and these are planes that are cherished by the operators," Teiger said.
