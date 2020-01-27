(WGGB/WSHM) -- The helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were in was a Sikorsky S-76.

Retired Mass. State Police Trooper and helicopter pilot Matthew Domnarski said that is a sophisticated, high-end aircraft with a good safety record.

"My first reaction is, of course, very sad and these things are never supposed to happen," Domnarski said.

Sunday's deadly helicopter crash that took the life of Bryant broke the hearts of basketball fans around the world and sent waves of emotion to pilots everywhere.

"Every helicopter pilot perks up when something like this happens, so it never happens to you by studying the mistakes or problems that have happened to other pilots. One of the first impressions I had was this type of helicopter is not a typical helicopter that anyone can fly. It’s usually somebody that’s very experienced and works their way into that, especially if they’re going to be flying a VIP," Domnarski added.

Investigators said the pilot was in contact with air traffic control before the deadly crash and was operating under special visual flight rules.

"I wouldn’t think getting a special VFR permission from air traffic control is unusual at all. The pilot is pretty much the one who that determines whether or not he’s staying in a safe zone and I think, in this case, the weather either changed quickly or he miscalculated," Domnarski noted.

Officials are now looking into the role weather conditions played.

"It’s a hilly area. There was fog. I saw a report that he was at a cruising speed of 150 knots and then he slowed down to 50 knots, so my general idea is, I’ve actually flown near that area too, and I usually think of California as sunny California and I didn’t realize when I went to go fly out there that this is a season where they do get a lot of fog off the ocean usually in the morning and then it burns off by afternoon, so it’s not uncommon to have low visibility. Then you mix it with mountains and it makes it even more difficult because those are obstacles you have to avoid," Domnarski said.

Those on-board were traveling to Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament at Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant coached his 13-year-old daughter Gianna's team.

On-board with them were teammate Payton Chester and her mom, Sarah, as well as the team's assistant coach, Christina Mauser, plus Orange Coast college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa.

The NTSB is still investigating. They should be issuing a preliminary report within 10 days, but a full investigation report could take up to a year.