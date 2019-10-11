WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting today, the B-17 Aluminum Overcast is open to the public at Westfield-Barnes Airport.
The vintage plane offering rides to dozens of people who signed up for flights this weekend.
This comes a little more than a week after the same type of plane crashed at Bradley Airport last week, killing seven people.
Western Mass News cameras were rolling as two flights came and went this morning. Five are scheduled for tomorrow.
Even in the wake of the tragedy, we are told 50 people signed up for a flight ahead of this event and those who didn't buy ahead of time can still register for a slot at Westfield-Barnes.
The flights are organized by the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The group said they haven't received any concerns so far from the people who signed up to take a ride.
Western Mass News was also able to sit in on one of the pre-flight passenger briefings as EAA personnel walked through the safety procedures and emergency exits.
Coming up on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m., we will hear from several of the passengers who went up in the plane to gauge how they were feeling about the flight following last week's crash.
