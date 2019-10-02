WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are told the B-17 plane was part of a larger 'Wings of Freedom' event put on by the Collings Foundation.
The non-profit, which promotes aviation history, said they are complying with the NTSB.
Thirteen people were aboard the B-17, also known as the '909 Flying Fortress'.
Ten of them were people who paid to see a piece of World War II history in action.
The ability to ride in these aircraft is a big draw for people who come to these 'Wings of Freedom' events held all around the country.
Jim O’Neil came to Bradley International Airport to see history up close at the Wings of Freedom vintage airplane show.
"My mom’s brother was in the 101 Airborne in World War II. I was expecting to see the 17. I wasn’t expecting this," O'Neil said.
However, he never got the chance to look at the 'Flying Fortress', but instead, witnessed the frenzy crash.
"We see all the emergency vehicles going around. I said I hope none of them aircraft went and crashed and it’s sad to hear that it did," O'Neil explained.
Ten people were on-board who paid to fly in the B-17’s cabin. Six people were taken to nearby hospitals and at least two were transported to Bridgeport for burns.
The plane owned by the Collings Foundation, which hosts rides throughout the country.
People on their Facebook page shared comments from their rides on the flying fortress in years past.
The non-profit issued a statement saying "Collings Foundation Flight Team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."
One of the Board of Directors with the New England Air Museum, Robert Stangarone, spoke with Western Mass News by phone. Though he is not associated with the event today, he gave us context on the plane saying very few B-17s are even able to fly anymore.
The Collings Foundation show, which online records show was set to take their vintage planes to Westchester later this week and were one of the last chances people likely had to actually fly in the World War II plane.
"This is to promote air aviation history and the value that these historic airplanes played in our nation's history," O'Neil said.
Those involved in the crash are becoming an unfortunate conclusion to this plane’s long history.
Those with Baystate Medical Center say a Westfield Life Star Flight was the first to arrive on the scene as it was the closest to the airport at the time of the crash.
