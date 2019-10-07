BRADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News continues to follow the latest on the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport.
We are still waiting on the preliminary report by the NTSB, which is expected to be released later this week.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of unknowns as we wait for the report to be released, however to recap what we know at this point, the B-17 took off Wednesday morning as a part of the wings from the Freedom Tour.
According to the NTSB, within eight minutes of take off, the plane cashed into a de-icing facility at the airfield.
This all happened around 9:50 A.M. on Wednesday.
After a day-and-a-half of the investigation, the NTSB began moving the charred remains of the plane on Friday.
Trying to find answers as to what lead up to this crash, they are going over pictures and videos sent in by the public.
One concern that many eyewitnesses raised, was the status of the engines before take off.
Their initial exam shows that the pilot radioed air traffic control with engine issues.
The NTSB is now further examining one of the engines.
The investigators are expected to release a preliminary report sometime between Wednesday and Friday, however the full investigation is expected to take place anywhere between 12 to 18 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.