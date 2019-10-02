WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) --The B-17, operating as part of the Collings Foundation 'Wings of Freedom' week-long event at Bradley.
Western Mass News has featured this same plane over the years, during past similar events.
In 2012 Western Mass News reporter, Ray Hershel featured the B-17 'Flying Fortress' during a stop by the 'Wings of Freedom' tour at Orange Municipal Airport.
"It's called the 'Wings of Freedom' tour and it gives the public a chance to see up close warplanes that flew during World War II," Hershel explained.
Talking with a veteran, Vincent Purple who flew the B-17 heavy bomber and used primarily against German industrial and military targets.
"Flying a B-17 was an interesting, marvelous airplane. Nothing like it. I'm very loyal to it," Purple said.
Just the year before, the 'Flying Fortress' made a stop at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield where Western Mass News got an inside look at what we were told, was only 10 B-17's in flying condition at that time, left in the U.S.
The plane, bringing an emotional response to veterans who came to take a look.
"There's typically two I guess reactions you can get. One, of course, is the quiet one because those guys went through a lot. Once they see the planes again, it kind of opens them up and lets them have a lot of closure," Aaron Malone, a coordinator from the 'Wings of Freedom' ride, said.
An emotional connection to this plane that was part of the Greatest Generation.
The Collings Foundation Flight Team said it is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the 'Flying Fortress'.
