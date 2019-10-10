WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flights begin Friday on the B-17 airplane at Westfield-Barnes Airport in Westfield.
These vintage plane rides come a little more than a week after a B-17 flight crashed, killing seven people at Bradley Airport and injuring seven more.
The flights happening tomorrow are in the same type of plane as the one that crashed. They're offering the same number of paying customers the chance to ride. That’s 10 people per flight
However, the organizers of this ride - acknowledging the tragedy from last week - said they are working to make sure the 'Aluminum Overcast' flights are safe for the dozens of people who are still signed up.
Moving around the plane, reps with the Experimental Aircraft Association said they are constantly inspecting the B-17 'Aluminum Overcast.'
Fifty people in all are signed up to take flight in the vintage plane at Westfield-Barnes, according to the tour coordinator.
Reporter: "They’ll say 'I’ll still fly if I still have a seat .' Why do you think that is?"
"I think there’s a couple reasons. One is that some of these people have a family connection to Army aviation and the other is the aircraft is maintained to the same standards as any other commercial passenger carrying plane," said Steven Silva, tour coordinator for the EAA
Silva was confident the World War II buffs know the extent to which the plane is maintained, but in the wake of last week's deadly B-17 crash at Bradley, he said EAA members are prepared to answer any questions their riders have.
"We are always prepared to answer questions people may have about flying on the airplane, where they sit, how they sit, seat belts, all those types of things," Silva explained.
Reporter: "How many hours do you have flying?"
"Flying the B-17? Probably 800," said pilot Tom Ewing.
The B-17 pilot noted the tragedy, but hopes it won't stop those passionate about World War II history from enjoying one of the last Flying Fortresses capable of living up to its name.
"It’s hard to even talk about something like that, but yeah, there’s risks in everything we do. Just the risk of driving out to this airport statistically, if you just look at it statistically, it’s probably a higher risk," Ewing noted.
One of the event volunteers told Western Mass News that he believes in the safety of the Aluminum Overcast.
"The maintenance these aircraft undergo is incredible. It’s expansive, it’s severe, and to have an incident that happened a week ago...it’s really an unusual event," said Linc Turcotte.
And even as others have doubts. "If offered a seat, I will go," Turcotte added.
The event happens as the NTSB is still working on their preliminary report at Bradley International Airport. That’s expected to come out as early as Friday.
