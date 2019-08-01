WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A call for help in Westfield as the city gets ready to host the 2019 Babe Ruth World Series next week.
With tens teams of young baseball players and their families about to arrive, organizers said they are running low on volunteers and need hundreds more to sign up.
Preparations are underway at Bullens Field in Westfield for the 2019 Babe Ruth 13-year-old World Series.
Baseball players are traveling from around the country and Canada just to compete in western Mass for the title.
Dan Welch, the President of Westfield Babe Ruth spoke about the importance of this event.
"The teams have certainly earned their way to get here they are all regional champions from around the united states and Canada, including Hawaii," Welch said.
And the Westfield Baseball Community is rallying together to get the field up to world series standards.
"Our players and parents are tremendous supporters always have been, Westfield politicians and city leaders Mayor Sullivan is a tremendous resource to get us whatever help we need from the city," Welch explained.
Westfield first hosted the world series back in 2016 and the city feels honored again to be named the host for 2019.
Welch told Western Mass News what many people don't know is that the event is run by volunteers, and right now they have a major shortage.
"Last I looked, yesterday there's about 100 out of 500 spots to fill so there is a critical need, if people want to help us do it can watch a game can stay for the game and watch other games and really get to see some good baseball with 13-year-old players," Welch noted.
Volunteers wear all sorts of hats, from selling tickets to working concessions.
"Coordinating hotels, getting transportation, souvenirs, concessions, field prep, field maintenance," Welch said.
Welch is hoping more volunteers will be inspired to help make this unique opportunity one to remember for the kids and again for the city.
"All of the athletes will be playing with teams from across the country, so not only is this event inspiring its also giving them a chance to see everything that western mass has to offer," Welch said.
The 10 teams including Westfield and Pittsfield will be playing August 7th through the 15th competing for world series title.
