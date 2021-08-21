HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB, WSHM) -- The start of the fall school year is right around the corner. Local organizations are making sure in Holyoke are prepared for what may be a very different return to the classroom.
The 10th annual back to school event was held at McNally Field on Saturday, right behind Kelly School.
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told Western Mass News the event is held every year to help make sure that when kids go back to school, they go back with the right tools to succeed.
"I'm so proud of the city of Holyoke, all the community partners from the health industry to the banking industry, you name it, to Sudexo and so many other big supporters here," said Cocchi.
"We couldn't do it without them. But it's a great day to see everyone excited about school and it's been a long time since we've been in the classroom."
Approximately 2,500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies were handed out.
