SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a major crash on I-91 in Springfield this morning that has left backups on the highway for hours now.
State Police confirm the crash involved a car and a tractor trailer. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
They tell Western Mass News only one person was in the car at the time of the crash. That person was uninjured.
They add that the truck driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center for precautionary measures.
As of about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, significant backups were still being reported in Springfield on I-91 Northbound.
This would be from the CT/Longmeadow boarder into Springfield, MA.
[RELATED: See the Western Mass News Traffic Map Here for Current Conditions]
According to The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the tractor-trailer was jack-knifed in between the northbound and southbound guardrails near Exit 3.
The left lane was temporarily blocked on the northbound side of the highway due to a diesel fuel spill in that lane from the crash.
After an extensive cleanup operation, work on the guardrails both North and South continue at this hour.
According to State Police at the Springfield Barracks, there are 2 lanes of traffic open on both sides of the highway. But one lane, North and South, are still being taken up right now for the guardrail work.
So the residual effects from the crash is still impacting traffic.
State Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.