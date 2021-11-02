SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massive traffic backups in Springfield throughout the day on Tuesday have been tied to a tractor-trailer crash on I-91.
Traffic is slowly starting to clear up but that was not the case for most of the day after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and crashed over the guardrail on I-91 southbound.
“Just sitting there waiting. They were trying to get everyone off to the side, but it was literally bumper-to-bumper,” said Marcie McCullough.
McCullough told Western Mass News she was one of the countless commuters feeling the effects of a massive traffic backup in both directions on I-91 in Springfield this morning.
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. The tractor-trailer jackknifed into the guardrail, causing traffic to stall for miles, and causing headaches for many starting their workday.
“Yes, very inconvenient…I was heading up that way to go pick up my clients for work,” McCullough added.
Our Western Mass News SkyCam captured a live look at the lengthy delays on both the north and southbound sides of the highway near Exit 3 during the morning commute.
One driver got a close look at the tractor-trailer as she went by.
“It was actually sitting there on the side, they were trying to get it out of the road still,” said Vashawn Lavreau.
Massachusetts State Police and the Springfield Fire Department responding to the scene as drivers waited to pass through.
“So we were in traffic about eight minutes,” Lavreau explained.
McCullough added, “Twenty minutes to a half hour”
Saky Johnson, a Springfield resident told Western Mass News he was bracing for his Tuesday afternoon commute in spite of heavy traffic.
“I’m a resident in the South End and that’s unfortunate. Today I have to travel south and that’s gonna slow me up but hopefully everybody’s safe...It’s really unfortunate, especially for the businesses and everybody trying to get to work and school and everything,” said Johnson.
One business near the scene of the accident: Uno Pizzeria & Grill is feeling the effects.
“I don’t know if it’s impacted sales but we’ve been pretty slow today so I’m guessing that has something to do with it,“ said Amy Silvestri, general manager of Uno Pizzeria & Grill.
The traffic also has Silvestri rethinking her commute home.
“I’m going down Route 5, I’m not even gonna try,“ she said.
Due to the nature of the crash, northbound and southbound was limited to one lane throughout the day while crews were hard at work repairing the guardrail in the middle of the highway.
State Police told Western Mass News the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to Baystate Medical Center as a precaution, but the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
