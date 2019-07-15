WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Traffic is backed up on the Mass. Pike after a chase.
Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that this happened between the Lee and Westfield exits.
They said someone drove through a work site, leading to the chase starting at the Lee exit, heading east.
State Police noted that the car's tires were flattened and the driver was arrested.
Our crews heading to the scene said they could see quite the backup on the eastbound side.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
