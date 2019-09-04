SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tonight, we are getting a first hand look into how Hurricane Dorian has affected people in the Bahamas.
We spoke with Philip Cooper II who lives in Nassau.
He told us that the morale on the island is down after the storm since people are still searching for their loved ones.
"It's really gut wrenching," Cooper II tells us.
The Bahamas was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian, turning communities into piles of rubble.
"For everybody, it has been quite catastrophic. We have never really experienced anything like this magnitude," explained Cooper II.
The death toll stands at seven, among the victims an 8-year-old boy.
Dozens of people are still missing, including friends of Philip Cooper II, who spoke with us via Skype.
"You can't get in contact with them on WhatsApp or telephone calls, because the phone lines have been down. They are sending out photos in the Bahamas. They are showing photos of people who have passed away and died, and you are looking at those photos try to pinpoint who the person may be, a relative or loved one, and you can reach out," stated Cooper II.
He tells Western Mass News, although there were some warnings issued for the hurricane, people were not prepared for how hard the storm would hit.
"Mind you, we got an alert that the hurricane was coming to us in the Bahamas and then it shifted, and everyone got relaxed and then it started to come back again, and no one had time to prep properly," said Cooper II,
Everyone is now left to pick up the pieces.
"Everyone is dumbfounded. Everyone is in a state of being a zombie pretty much. No sleep. Worry, being afraid because this has never happened before ever," says Cooper II.
Philip is still without power.
He says, although Nassau was not hit as hard as other places, he is taking it day by day.
"We have been powerless, but you make way. What we do is go back to the old school and we collect rain water, and you put your buckets outside and you collect the rain water. You wash your clothes. You brush your teeth. You cook," noted Cooper II.
Relief organizations are working to help people in the Bahamas, including Connecticut-based Americares, which Western Mass News has learned is deploying a team to help.
Philip is hoping people around the world will do what they can to help.
"People giving help to MEMA, the Red Cross to donate funds to handle, which has a GoFundMe page. Please support us if you can. We need the support desperately," said Cooper II.
Philip says he's in disbelief as to what happened.
"I wouldn’t even call it damages. It is no more. It's no more. It's just ground. All the homes are just destroyed and no one has any place to live," added Cooper II.
The American Red Cross tells us they are on standby to send people to the Bahamas to offer support.
If you are looking to assist those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, you can click or tap here for more information.
