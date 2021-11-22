NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bail hearing is scheduled for this week for Cara Rintala as she awaits a fourth murder trial.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that Rintala will appear before Judge Richard Carey in Hampshire County Superior Court on Tuesday. Carey will then decide whether he will grant her request for release.
Rintala, 55, was indicted in October 2011 in connection with the death of Annamarie Cochrane Rintala, 37, on March 29, 2010 at their Granby home.
The first two trials ended in mistrial after juries were not able to reach verdicts. Rintala was found guilty in October 2016 following a third trial, but that state's highest court overturned that conviction after ruling that the trial court judge erred by allowing expert testimony about drying paint. Annamarie Cochrane Rintala was found covered in paint when she was found in the basement of their home.
Loisel noted that Rintala has been in custody at the state's women's prison in Framingham for the last five years.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest from court Tuesday on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.