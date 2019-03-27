SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Close to two weeks after their son's body was found in the Connecticut River, the parents of Achim Bailey are speaking exclusively to Western Mass News.
The Bailey family went from waiting for him to come home to now waiting for answers as to what happened to him.
As a reminder, Achim Bailey was found floating in the Connecticut River on Friday, March 15 by a fisherman.
Achim was reported missing after a night out at Samuel's in downtown Springfield on January 13.
His parents tell Western Mass News that they were notified on that Sunday, after the body was found, that it was, in fact, Achim, however.
They say that they felt blindsided, because, they day the body was found, they were told the description matched Achim, but they weren't given the chance to see the body.
Now, they say all they want is to be able to see their son, and know how exactly he ended in the river.
"As a father," stated Hugh Bailey. "I'm not going to stop fighting. I'm going to get answers."
It was a twenty-minute interview where they discuss a number of different things, including the community's help and how Samuel's treated him the night he went missing.
Western Mass News will show you more of that interview tonight at 11 on ABC40.
