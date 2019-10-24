LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was back to school for students at Baird Middle School in Ludlow after flood damage kept them home for three days.
Students returned to the classroom on Thursday, following a massive clean-up effort that forced had them to stay home for three days.
On Sunday, the sprinkler system went off due to a glitch in the school's control panel. Western Mass News cameras captured some of the water damage as cleanup crews worked on Monday.
With students at home, many would have considered this a vacation, but parents told us the learning still continued.
“It’s a lot of work at home. Yeah, they do a lot of work. He probably did about seven hours of work per day for the 'blizzard bags' and yesterday was a free day for him, so he was happy," said parent Renee Maroney.
The 'blizzard bag' program, typically utilized during the winter months, allowed students to keep up-to-date with assignments, papers, and other school work throughout this repair period, only needing to make up one of the days lost.
Students weren’t the only ones working. Principal Stacy Monette told Western Mass News teachers and staff spent the past few days planning for their return.
“So every classroom has been relocated into another permanent place. We got really creative on where we put students, so actually maybe, they’ll be excited that these new classrooms reformed, but we’re good. Everybody’s good. We’re trying to get supplies and technology back and running, but we’re in good shape," Monette explained.
Because of the limited space, some classes are being combined, while others are using the auditorium as temporary learning spaces.
The cleanup inside the school is ongoing. Ludlow School Supt. Todd Gazda told us some of the repairs, including in the cafeteria, will most likely take until Christmas break to be completed.
