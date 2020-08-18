SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Gov. Charlie Baker added one more western Mass community to the list of state supported COVID-19 testing sites on Tuesday.

He also said the positive test rate remains below two percent.

Baker said the positive case rate in the Bay State stands at 1.4 percent, which is encouraging news, but he said it is no time for residents to let up on social distance guidelines.

Baker gave a briefing today covering a lot of ground. He said new data shows that of the 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth, the average daily case rate is less than four cases per 100,000 residents, or less than five cases total in a municipality.

He added that 70 percent of Massachusetts public school districts plan to bring children back to the classroom at least part-time this fall. Those districts plan either a hybrid model or full in-person instruction.

Baker is hoping that, even at this late stage, school districts will take that into account when planning for the fall.

“We're encouraged that nearly three quarters of the school districts are planning for at least a partial in-person learning experience for their kids,” Baker said. “Students have been away from their classroom teachers and peers since March. Since then, we've learned a tremendous amount about COVID and have put together guidelines for a safe learning environment that adapts to the challenges that come with COVID-19.”

The governor has long made clear his desire for in-person learning, despite pushback from the state's largest teachers' unions that are encouraging remote-only learning for at least the start of the school year until school buildings can be made safe.

Baker is hoping that communities will use the state's new interactive map showing COVID activity in each city and town in any decision making process. Users can click on any area, and the latest data will reveal.

Tuesday, Baker added Holyoke to the list of free COVID testing sites across the state joining Agawam and Springfield.