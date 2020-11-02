SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s less than 24 hours from election day and security is a prime concern for officials across the Commonwealth.
As Gov. Charlie Baker activates the Mass. National Guard, we spoke with local officials about safety during and after the election.
Although Springfield officials said they’re expecting a peaceful election day, the possibility of unrest cannot be denied.
Back in 2008, a church that was under construction was burned down by arsonists just hours after Barack Obama was elected.
Officials said they have extra patrols and security measures in place across the city to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.
“That's for us to know, that's for us to know,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
When it comes to public safety during and after election day, Sarno is keeping the city’s security plan close to the vest.
Sarno said extra police patrols will be deployed throughout the city, but wouldn’t disclose whether there have been any credible threats of violence against the city.
However, each polling location will have a police officer present.
“It will be safe and sound,” Sarno said.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin also made a plea to voters to keep election day peaceful. He said any type of aggressive campaigning by voting locations won’t be tolerated.
“If in fact there’s any effort to disrupt polls tomorrow by any means, whether it’s by drive-by caravans or anything else, we will insist that law enforcement take action immediately,” Galvin explained.
In Springfield, Sarno mentioned the assistance of the Mass. National Guard and also said there will be 50 state troopers at the ready in case of political tensions boiling over into unrest.
“Myself and my administration, we will always be prepared as you've seen. Commissioner Clapprood...They've had their strategic meetings…If the National Guard is needed, or the State Police is needed or if Sheriff Nick Cocchi's crew is needed they will be on beck and call," Sarno added.
Jake Wark, spokesperson for the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, said that Baker signed an order Monday that will make up to 1,000 guard member available to local officials in the event their help is needed "to maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large scale events." He noted that no guard operations were needed with similar orders in recent months.
Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco explained:
“The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure public safety personnel can be responsive to situations such as large scale demonstrations."
“There is no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts. Just as the Administration does for all major events, we have made additional resources available should local leaders request them.”
Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason added:
“At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats to election sites in Massachusetts."
"We continue to monitor all available intelligence and will maintain an enhanced operational posture for Election Day and beyond, and will be prepared to assist in any situations that arise in order to protect public safety and the rights of all our citizens.”
