BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In recent weeks, the governor has pushed legislation that would make our roads safer.
This includes limits on distracted driving and more tools for police to do their jobs.
Today, the governor's focus was highway work zones.
Gov. Charlie Baker is setting his sights on orange cones, like construction cones, aiming to make the roadways here in Massachusetts a little bit safer.
The governor joined state leaders in transportation to introduce new legislation during National Work Zone Awareness Week.
"In Massachusetts," Gov. Baker tells us. "Most of the rules associated with the speeds, to which people should drive through these work zones, are suggestions. They're not laws."
Western Mass News reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and found that, between 2009 and 2016, fourteen road workers were killed.
Mass DOT data also indicates, in 2018, there were fifteen crashes in work zones.
"I think," continued Gov. Baker. "It would be very important for us to adopt what most other states have, which is statewide standards - statutory standards."
The governor believes his proposal would make a difference by setting mandatory speed limits in construction zones when workers are present.
Currently, lower speed limits in construction zones are only suggestions, meaning police cannot actually enforce them.
The bill now sits with the Joint Committee on Transportation, the governor remaining hopeful something gets done.
"I think," adds Gov. Baker. "It's time for us here in Massachusetts to move forward and implement all of these, and I look forward to working with the legislature to get it done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.