(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has advised Bay State residents to stay home today if possible.
The main concern on Friday is the heavy rain and wet roadways, but as Dan and Don mentioned, as temperatures drop this morning, those wet roads will become a sheet of ice.
Baker announced Thursday that all non-essential state employees should stay home and off the roads today, especially during the early morning hours.
The combination of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow as temperatures drop could create a flash freeze leaving driving extremely dangerous.
Baker added that the heavy rain is making it challenging for crews to pretreat the roads as the salt and sand will wash away.
Western Mass News checked in with AAA, which said road conditions will change quickly from okay to dangerous.
“We're probably going to see a flash freeze, so roads that have been wet and fine to drive on will suddenly freeze up and so a road that looks wet will suddenly be a sheet of ice…Ice is extremely difficult to drive on, if not impossible, so the best advice from AAA is to stay home tomorrow if you’re able to do so,” said AAA Spokesperson Mary Maguire.
It’s important to drive slowly and with caution this morning if you do have to head out.
