SOUTHBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday relief for special education residential schools that have remained open during the COVID-19 crisis.
He also detailed a new compliance hotline that is available to report any non-compliance issues with businesses.
Residents can now report any possible non-compliance issues through a state hotline or e-mail.
Baker said anyone can now report non-compliance of any business violating the state's coronavirus reopening guidelines. He said the hope is to help promote accountability as we continue to re-open the Bay State.
"Today, we're launching a new website, mass.gov/compliance, to supply the tools you need to submit a report of non-compliance. Starting today, callers to the state's 211 COVID-19 hotline can report issues directly to this webpage. Investigations can result in enforcement measures if violations are discovered,” Baker explained.
The governor did not say exactly what those enforcement measures would be.
Baker spoke with reporters Monday following a tour of the New England Center for Children in Southborough. While at the school, he also announced more than $16 million in state funding for 32 special education residential school providers. The money will go to support costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Mass News is digging deeper. We looked into the location of each of the 32 schools and found just two of those are located in western Massachusetts: The Hillcrest Educational Center in Pittsfield and The May Institute in West Springfield.
- Amego, Inc. - $220,552
- Archway, Inc. - $45,745
- Boston Higashi School, Inc. - $812,699
- Brandon Residential Treatment Center, Inc. - $114,578
- Cardinal Cushing Centers Inc. - $416,342
- Chamberlain International School - $223,922
- Crystal Springs, Inc. - $513,850
- Devereux Foundation - $329,687
- Doctor Franklin Perkins School - $378,350
- Evergreen Center Inc. - $1,087,973
- Fall River Deaconess Home - $28,353
- Hillcrest Educational Center Inc. - $1,275,323
- Italian Home for Children - $273,360
- JRI - $952,338
- Judge Rotenberg Educational Center, Inc. - $1,763,017
- Latham Centers, Inc. - $393,634
- League School of Boston Inc. - $154,355
- MAB Community Services - $88,364
- McAuley Nazareth - $18,220
- Melmark New England, Melmark Inc. - $629,220
- New England Center for Children - $1,902,742
- Perkins School for the Blind - $23,317
- St. Ann's Home, Inc. - $1,081,950
- Stetson School, Inc. - $419,099
- Stevens-Children's Home - $88,116
- The Guild for Human Services, Inc. - $844,602
- The Home for Little Wanderers - $131,051
- The Learning Center For The Deaf, Inc. - $154,850
- The May Institute, Inc. - $1,006,071
- Walker, Inc. - $150,910
- Wayside Youth & Family Support Network, Inc. - $211,454
- Whitney Academy - $465,755
