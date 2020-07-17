BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker held a coronavirus briefing today, anticipating potential large gatherings to take place as we head into the hot weekend.
Western Mass News meteorologists have been forecasting a hot, sunny weekend, one that could mean large crowds at state beaches and pools.
These as many states see COVID-19 case numbers rise, today Governor Baker cited the mayor of Gloucester's recent decision to make their town beaches open to residents, only after seeing large crowds.
The governor said he's leaving it up to cities and towns to make the best decisions for their communities in regards to parks, town pools, and beaches.
"We are going to have and anticipate a lot of folks at our beaches this weekend, and at our parks, and our playgrounds, and some of our pools," he said. "They're not all open for a variety of reasons, but the bottom line is with the right guidance and the right safety mechanisms in place, we believe these are critical elements to giving people a chance to enjoy the great outdoors."
The governor said the state's guidelines are a framework for cities and towns, and that if those safety measures are put into place he believes the virus will not spread.
