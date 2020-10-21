SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns are growing about the second wave of COVID-19 cases, both in the country and in the state.
The news of a second wave is certainly unwelcome as people begin prepping their holiday travel plans. Western Mass News took a look at the COVID-19 trends in Massachusetts and spoke with a local doctor about some concerns about the virus itself.
"As far as I'm concerned, until there are vaccines or treatments that are very effective, I still think we are, sort of, flat out, straight ahead. I don't think about it as rounding a corner, no," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
Baker sounding confident that only a vaccine or effective treatment will end the pandemic.
With the positive test rate slowly increasing to a steady 1.3 percent within the last week, it’s prompting concern about a second wave and traveling for Thanksgiving.
"I think the one thing I would say is this might be a good year, and this will be a very unpopular thing to say, but this might be a good year not to travel," Baker explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Daniel Skeist, an infectious disease doctor at Baystate Medical Center. He said locally, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.
"We have an increased number of patients, who are admitted at Baystate," Skeist explained.
We asked about whether or not an increase in cases is expected due to the end of hot weather, which some studies showed was deadly to the virus.
If anything, Skiest said the bigger concern is people heading indoors.
"People are indoors more, we know. It’s much harder to transmit the virus outside, and indoors people are generally closer in proximity," he noted.
Statewide, the hospitalization rate for the last week was somewhat steady.
Western Mass News asked about whether or not the virus has mutated to a less deadly form. Skeist said that’s something only research labs can measure how many mutations affect a patient clinically. Skiest said it's still being analyzed.
"There are some mutations that have been identified, but at least clinically, we haven’t correlated that very well yet," Skiest said.
Baker said his administration is expecting to put out more COVID-19 guidance on Thanksgiving and holidays in the coming days.
